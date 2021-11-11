Assam: Another Paper Mill Employee Dies

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Paper Mill Employee Dies

Due to non-payment of salary of the paper mill workers for the last 58 months, Mr. Dey was not able to access better healthcare.

A Cachar Paper Mill employee died on Thursday in Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH).

The deceased employee has been identified as Nripendra Chandra Dey. Mr. Dey, who was reportedly suffering from bone cancer, died at around 4 in the morning. He was admitted to SMCH on Monday.

Related News

LGBI Airport: Female Employees Can’t Wear Mekhala Chador,…

Guwahati: BJP Leader Subramanian Swamy Produced In Court

Karimganj: 10 Killed in a Road Accident at Patharkandi

ARPA Appeals State Govt To Return Covid Care Coaches to NFR

He was a resident of Pachgram in Hailakandi district of Assam. With his death, the toll of mill workers who died, including those from Nagaon, now stands at 96.

Due to non-payment of salary of the paper mill workers for the last 58 months, Mr. Dey was not able to access better healthcare.

Joint Action Committee of Recognised Unions (JACRU) president Manobendra Chakraborty has expressed his grief over the death of Mr. Dey.

ALSO READ: Guwahati: BJP Leader Subramanian Swamy Produced In Court

You might also like
Assam

Assam DGP Calls Upon NDFB-S Chairman to Join Peace Process

Assam

Water leaks in Guwahati Airport

Top Stories

All 36 Rafale Jets To Be Inducted By April 2022

Assam

Guwahati-Darrang: Inter-district travel prohibited

Assam

COVID-19: Autos and Tempos Prohibited in Bongaigaon For 5 Days

Assam

NE Bandh: NF Railway Cancel/Short Terminates Trains