Assam: Another Paper Mill Employee Dies

Due to non-payment of salary of the paper mill workers for the last 58 months, Mr. Dey was not able to access better healthcare.

A Cachar Paper Mill employee died on Thursday in Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH).

The deceased employee has been identified as Nripendra Chandra Dey. Mr. Dey, who was reportedly suffering from bone cancer, died at around 4 in the morning. He was admitted to SMCH on Monday.

He was a resident of Pachgram in Hailakandi district of Assam. With his death, the toll of mill workers who died, including those from Nagaon, now stands at 96.

Joint Action Committee of Recognised Unions (JACRU) president Manobendra Chakraborty has expressed his grief over the death of Mr. Dey.

