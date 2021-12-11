Assam: Another Paper Mill Worker Dies Due To Non-Payment Of Dues

This was also the 13th death since the Himanta Biswa Sarma led BJP government came into power in Assam.

The non-payment of dues at Government of India owned HPC Paper Mills in Assam has claimed the life of another paper mill worker. The worker, who passed away on Saturday, reportedly was unable to pay for his medical expenses due to non-payment of salaries.

The death toll has now increased to 98. The deceased, identified as one Mahi Uddin Laskar of Vachar paper Mill, reportedly passed away at his residence at Sonai under Silchar Parliamentary Constituency.

He was suffering from severe Sepsis and kidney failure and was unable to arrange for the required treatment in time due to non-payment of salary. Notably, the statutory dues have not been paid for the last 59 months.

Mr. Laskar was aged 63 when he died and has reportedly not received his legitimate retirement dues of his entire service life, which was withheld by the government, forcing him to deathbed without getting treatment.

Meanwhile, the death toll due to the issue has risen to 98, including four people who committed suicides. This was also the 13th death since the Himanta Biswa Sarma led BJP government came into power in Assam.

