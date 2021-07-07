Assam: Another Police Firing At Hajo

Another firing reported at Hajo by Assam Police on arrested criminals on Wednesday.

As per sources, the Hajo Police shot two arrested criminal that left them injured.

The criminals have been identified as Fazal Hoque and Zakir and are residents of Hajo.

The two arrested tried to flee from the clutches of the Hajo Police that led them to shoot the two criminals, leaving them injured.

The incident took place at the Sakamtoli area of Hajo.

Meanwhile, the two arrested who were being shot are admitted in the GMCH.

Earlier, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in his special conference with the officials of the Assam Police Department said that it should be the ‘style’ of Assam Police to shoot criminals who try to escape from their clutches.