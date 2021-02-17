Assam: Another Pratidin Time Journalist Attacked by Miscreants

By Pratidin Bureau
In an unfortunate incident, another journalist of Pratidin Time was attacked by some miscreants on Tuesday night at Jorhat. The journalist Paramananda Bora was attacked by the 10-12 miscreants at the Jorhat office of Pratidin Time. The miscreants also vandalized the office and brutally assaulted the journalist.

The miscreants came in a vehicle bearing registration number AS 01 AN 1699 and fled away after assaulting the journalist. The miscreant team also attacked the people who tried to save Bora. The miscreants also attacked ATASU, Jorhat committee President Rajib Gogoi.

Meanwhile, the accused Rajib Bora, Shyamal Jyoti Gogoi and Bhaben Bora have been arrested by police. The police also seized the Wagonr car brought by the miscreants.

According to reports, the accused while interrogated by police introduced themselves as members of Hindu Jagaran Mancha.

The miscreants alleged that the journalist didn’t cover news they have been asked to do so and therefore they attacked the journalist.

