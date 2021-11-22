Assam: Another Super Speciality Hospital to Come up at GMCH

Assam Health & Family Welfare Minister Keshab Mahanta on Monday announced that a superspeciality hospital will soon come up at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital. Addressing a press conference today, the health minister said that the construction work of the hospital will be started from February, 2022.

The Assam health minister said that the patients will be able to register their names online once the superspeciality hospital becomes functional. “The hospital authorities can appoint staff in contractual basis and they will be paid on the same scale as the government employee. The facilities have been taken in order to ensure hassle free treatment of the patients,” Keshab Mahanta said.

The minister further stated that the patients can register online from any places of Assam.

Speaking about the irregularities in the hospital, the minister said that there were complaints from the patients regarding the service and therefore it has been decided that the time of MRI, CT Scan and other tests will be increased and there will be double shifts. “The hospital staff will now try to conduct the tests of every patient every day. The tests of the general patients will also be done till 10 pm. The time of surgery has also been increased. The general patients will also be able to go for surgery by completing all the tests within five days,” the health minister said.

