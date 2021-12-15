Assam: Anti-CAA Protests Rekindled By AJYCP

Meanwhile, the AJYCP also organised similar anti-CAA protests in Assam’s Lakhimpur district. More than 100 AJYCP workers gathered to protest outside the district’s DC office.

The anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protests have once again gained momentum after a year and a half in the state as mass protests were organised at various places on Wednesday.

The Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) today organised anti-CAA protests in Dibrugarh in Assam. The protests were held outside the Deputy Commissioner’s (DC) office in Dibrugarh.

Meanwhile, the protestors shouted slogans outside the DC office, reminding everyone that the controversial CAA will not be accepted by the people of the state.

Calling the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led government at the Centre fascist, a protestor at the site said, “The government at the Centre have always misguided the people of Assam. We strongly condemn the role of former Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, present CM Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in bringing this act”.

The protestor further said that if their demand to repeal the act was not heeded, even stronger protests would follow in the near future. Another protestor echoed the sentiments saying that the act was forced upon the people of Assam and it will never be accepted by the people.

Notably, various organisations are again taking up the anti-CAA protests in the state again after the huge victory of the farmers in their year-long protests against the three contentious farm laws. Organisations like the AJYCP and All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) are again at the forefront, rekindling the protests against the Act that was passed in 2019.

Similar demands to the Centre to take back the act were shouted by the protestors. Speaking to the media, they said that the protests had gone astray after the Covid-19 outbreak but the martyrdom of the five people killed during the protests last time out was not forgotten and the people of Assam will again rise against the act.

