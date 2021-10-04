Assam : APCC Suspends MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed

Assam
By Pratidin Bureau
Sherman Ali Suspended From Assam Congress
File Image

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee has suspended their much controversial MLA Sherman Ali from the party on Monday morning.

As per latest information received, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee has suspended Sherman Ali for repeatedly violating the discipline of the Congress party.

The APCC on Sunday issued an official notice where they announced the suspension of Sherman Ali.

The official notice read, “Hon’ble President APCC Sri Bhupen Kumar Borah has suspended Sri Sherman Ali Ahmed MLA, member ACLP from Congress Party with immediate effect for repeatedly violating party discipline.”

Earlier, Sherman Ali came into the limelight after his controversial comments on the martyrs. He claimed that Dayanath Sarma and eight others were not martyrs, rather they were killers.

Multiple complaints were filed against Ali by several organizations for his remarks in the state. Bir Lachit Sena also filed an FIR against him at the Dispur police station.

He was arrested by the Dispur Police on October 2 from the Dispur MLA residence.

On Sunday, he was sent to 2 day police custody by the CJM court.

