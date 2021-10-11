Assam: APDCL Announces Urgent Power Cuts Amid Coal Crisis

Like the rest of the country Assam is heading for a major power crisis and it had today announced that there would be urgent power cut, requesting people to get ready with it.

The Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) announced through a public advertisement on Monday that power cut would be inevitable.

Assam needs around 2100 MW and at the peak hours they produce only around 370 MW and remaining they used buy from national grid.

Notably, Assam do not have a coal fed power station. They have a shortage of 350 MW which are not covered under any power purchase agreement.

That 350 MW they are now trying to buy at Indian power exchange at rate Rs 20 per unit while selling them at Rs 7 per unit.

Earlier on Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah met with the cabinet officials in charge of the coal and power ministries amid the ongoing coal crisis.

The Delhi Power Minister Satyendra Jain warned that only 2-3 days of coal stock was left in most power plants and urged the Centre to offer relief.

Meanwhile, reports of power cuts in the northern states of Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh have also surfaced.

Rajasthan, too, on Friday, had announced that it would impose scheduled power cuts for one hour every day to deal with the coal crisis.