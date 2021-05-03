Top StoriesRegionalSports

Assam Archer Jayanta Talukdar In ICU After Testing COVID +ve

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam archer Jayanta Talukdar has been admitted to a Guwahati hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.

As per a report, he is currently being treated in the ICU for low oxygen levels.

Talukdar was part of the bronze medal-winning team at the 2006 Doha and 2010 Guangzhou Asian Games. He also represented India at the 2012 London Olympics.

Notably, the 35-year-old was a gold medallist at the 2006 World Cup in Merida, Mexico and a silver medallist in the men’s team World Championships in 2005 in Madrid, Spain.

Talukdar was also bestowed the prestigious Arjuna award for his achievements.

In addition to Talukdar, many other Indian athletes have tested positive for the virus including Tokyo-bound pugilist Simranjit Kaur and race walker Priyanka Goswami.

