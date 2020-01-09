Assam archery player injured in Chabua

Amid the preparation of the Khelo India Youth Games 2020, an archery player and a participant of the games sustained serious injuries during a practice session in Chabua town under Dibrugarh district on Thursday.

According to reports, the player, identified as Shivangini Gohain sustained injuries on her shoulder, when an arrow from another player hit her during the practice session. She was admitted to a private hospital immediately after the incident.

Meanwhile, Chabua MLA Binod Hazarika assured the family members of Shivangini to airlift her to Delhi for further treatment at AIIMS.