Assam: Around 600 UBPO Members Join BJP

Around 600 leaders and members of the United Bodo People Organisation (UBPO), a frontal group for the Bodos outside the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at Sankardeva Kalashetra in Guwahati on Friday in the presence of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and party President Ranjit Kumar Dass.

Welcoming the newly-joined members, chief minister Sonowal said, “We should progress taking all the communities and tribes together. The indigenous people are in danger in Assam, they have lost rights of land in their own state. The Mughal attack in Assam is still continued and we will have to fight against in order to save our dignity.”

He further stated that the indigenous people of the state will have to make the state free from foreigners.

Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also welcomed the newly joined members saying that the joining of UBPO members who represented the Bodo community outside BTR has made the saffron party more powerful.

He said that the Bodo people outside the BTR have gained their political rights by joining BJP. “The problems of Bodo people residing in Karbi Anglong will be solved. The leaders of the Bodo movement have spoken to Ajmal for votes. A section of intellectuals of the mainstream needs to come to a discussion,” said Sarma.

He further stated that people used Urdu and Arabic in Ajmal’s meeting but no one protested but if there is some mistakes in Bengali and Bodo language then everyone protested against it.