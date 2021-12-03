Assam: ASEB Team Into Semifinal Of The 73rd Independence Day Cup

The Assam State Electricity Board’s (ASEB) football team on Friday progressed to the semi-final of the ongoing 73rd Independence Day Cup.

The ongoing 73rd Independence Day Cup, a prize money football tournament is being organised by the Nowgong Sports Association at the Nurul Amin Stadium. The ASEB team from Guwahati entered the semi-final stage after defeating Karsang Football Club.

In the first quarter-final of the tournament, playing against Karsang FC from Majuli, the ASEB team emerged victorious with a scoreline of 8-0.

The ASEB team had many star performers in the match. Argun Mardi of the Guwahati-based team scored a hat-trick of goals with his goals coming at the 25th, 34th, and 39th minutes.

Further Monjit Rabha also scored a brace to sink the team from Majuli. He opened the scoring within the first quarter of the game, scoring at the 13-minute mark. He also scored a well-taken penalty towards the end of the game with 82 minutes on the clock.

Two more goals were scored by Jigyas Deka who scored one right at the stroke of half-time to make the score 6-0 before the break.

After the break, the ASEB team did not take the foot off the pedal as they scored two more goals to rub further salt on the wounds of their opponents. Dipen Daimary was the other goal-getter who scored a goal in the 76th minute.

The match which was largely one-sided saw the Majuli based Karsang FC conjure few chances but in the end, they were unable to score leaving the team from Guwahati with a well-earned clean-sheet.

Notably, during the half-time break, the players from both the teams and the referees were introduced to the executive president of the association, Rupak Sharma by the secretary Plaban Baruah. Rajen Gogoi, the president of the association was also present at the match.

