Assam: Asomiya Pratidin Senior Journalist Among 3 Appointed To SJFI

Notably, ‘Asomiya Pratidin’ newspaper’s senior sports journalist Bidyut Kalita was appointed as Assam’s Journalists Treasurer.

Three sports journalists from Assam Sports Journalists’ Association (ASJA) were on Tuesday appointed to the Sports Journalists’ Federation Of India (SJFI).

Three sports journalists from various regional media houses were on Tuesday elected to the SJFI in an event organised at the Landmark Hotel in Guwahati.

Meanwhile, ‘Dainik Asam’ newspaper’s senior journalist Sushim Ghosh was appointed to the post of advisor, and Partha Chakraborty from ‘Sentinel’ newspaper was appointed as a working committee member.

Notably, this is the first time three journalists from ASJA were appointed to various posts in the sports journalists’ federation.

