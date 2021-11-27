Assam | Assam To Be Full Covered For The First Dose Of Covid-19 Vaccine Soon: CM Sarma

The Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that the newly discovered variant of the coronavirus, ‘Omnicron’ was more dangerous than the ‘Delta’ variant.

Addressing a press conference at Administrative Staff College in Guwahati, the CM spoke on various issues including the discovery of the new variant, vaccination status, and microfinance.

Regarding the new variant, mentioning that it was more dangerous than the delta variant, he informed that after another 3 lakh vaccines, the entire state would have been covered for the first dose of the vaccine. He also said that the second dose of vaccine had been administered to 1,15,59,443 as of yet.

Speaking further on the issue, he said that from November 29 to December 5, one lakh government employees will go on a door-to-door survey. They will go to each polling booth and get the first dose vaccine list then match it during the door-to-door survey.

While speaking on microfinance, the CM reiterated that 11 lakh women will get up to ₹25,000 exemption. The exemption will be only for those who return the loans by March 31.

The CM then informed that ₹3,000 crores would be spent in the first phase which will be completed before March, adding that ₹4,000 crores would be spent in the second phase. The beneficiaries would be selected based on applications, he said.

CM Sharma also commented on Pradeep Dutta Roy. Saying that this was not a conspiracy against Assamese, he mentioned the aggression in Barak Valley which is a conspiracy against Bengalis in the Brahmaputra Valley.

Adding that Pradeep Dutta wanted to bring Trinamool Congress to Assam, he said that all of this was to pave the way for the new party to enter and benefit. Timely action against Pradeep Dutta would be taken, he assured.

