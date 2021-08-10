Assam Assembly Congratulates Lovlina Borgohain For Olympic Win

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam Assembly on Tuesday congratulated boxer Lovlina Borgohain for winning bronze in the recently-concluded Tokyo Olympics.

The Assembly wished the 23-year-old boxer for her future endeavours in sports.

Speaker Biswajit Daimary read out a congratulatory message for Lovlina which said that her victory will be written in golden letters and she has brought glory to Assam by becoming the first sportsperson from the state to win an Olympic medal.

“She will be felicitated by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on behalf of the state government at a function that same day,” State Sports Minister Bimal Bora said and invited all legislators to join the programme.

Notably, the House was adjourned for 30 minutes during her semi-final bout at the Olympic Games on August 4.

A unanimous resolution wishing her luck was adopted by the Assembly on July 20. She was the lone competitor from Assam in Olympic Games this year.

