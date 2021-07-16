Assam Assembly: FM Ajanta Neog to Place Budget 2021-22 Today

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Assam Assembly
File Image

Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog will place the budget 2021-22 on Friday (July 16) at the ongoing budget session of the Assembly. This will be the first State Budget of the 15th ALA.

The budget will be tabled at 3 pm today by the Finance Minister. This is for the first time that a female finance minister will place the budget at the Assam Assembly.

It may be mentioned that the former Sarbananda Sonowal government had presented the Vote on Account budget placed by former Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in February due to the Assembly election held in April.

Related News

Assam: 3.6 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Tezpur

Kokrajhar: Public Entry in BTC Secretariat Suspended from…

Tension Flares Further Along Assam-Mizoram Border

Tokyo Olympics 2021: 26th Athlete Tests Positive For COVID

ALSO READ: Tension Flares Further Along Assam-Mizoram Border


You might also like
National

COVID-19: Urban areas of Bihar Lockdown till 31st March

Assam

7 die after alleged consumption of country liquor in Barpathar

National

Imran Khan plans decisive crackdown on militant outfits

Top Stories

Dr Ajanta Hazarika Suspended From AMCH

Assam

CM Sonowal condoles demise of Pankaj Bordoloi

National

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu Turns 72

Comments
Loading...