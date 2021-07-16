Assam Assembly: FM Ajanta Neog to Place Budget 2021-22 Today

Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog will place the budget 2021-22 on Friday (July 16) at the ongoing budget session of the Assembly. This will be the first State Budget of the 15th ALA.

The budget will be tabled at 3 pm today by the Finance Minister. This is for the first time that a female finance minister will place the budget at the Assam Assembly.

It may be mentioned that the former Sarbananda Sonowal government had presented the Vote on Account budget placed by former Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in February due to the Assembly election held in April.

