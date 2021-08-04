Assam Assembly: Oppositions Protest Against PM Kisan Scam

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam Assembly

Sivasagar MLA and Raijor Dal President Akhil Gogoi on Wednesday staged a protest at Assam Assembly by displaying play cards against the PM Kisan scheme scam.

Assam Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary warned the MLA that he shouldn’t speak anything at any time saying that they should protest outside the house not inside the house.

The opposition also created a ruckus in the assembly session against PM Kisan scam and also expressed dissatisfaction over the answer of Agriculture Minister Atul Bora.

The opposition parties demanded a CBI inquiry into the PM Kisan scheme scam.

