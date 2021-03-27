Assam Assembly Polls: Gaurav Gogoi Cast Vote in Jorhat

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi cast his vote on Saturday in Jorhat during the ongoing 1st phase of Assam Assembly elections.

Casting his vote, Gogoi said, “It’s a very emotional moment for me as it’s the first time after many yrs that I’m coming to a polling station without my parents. Confident that people are going to vote out politics of lies & deceit & voting for politics that guarantee that their future is bright.”

He also took to twitter appealing voters to cast vote for progress. He said, “My humble appeal to residents across Assam to choose progress & development when they vote because their choice will decide the fate of our state, setting the course for #Congressor5Guarantee to benefit every section of society in the coming times.”

In the first phase, polling is underway in 47 seats out of the total 126 seats in the Assam Assembly polls.