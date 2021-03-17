Assam Assembly Polls: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Visits Assam

The top-notch leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party are visiting the poll-bound state of Assam to campaign for the designated candidates in different constituencies. On Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also visited the state and landing in Guwahati today, the chief minister visited Maa Kamakhya temple to seek blessings of the Goddess ahead of participating in a public rally at Lanka.

The BJP leader will campaign for the candidates in the upcoming Assembly elections in constituencies Hojai, Kalaigaon, and Rangiya.

The minister will address a rally in Lanka where candidate Ramkrisha Ghosh will contest elections, followed another rally at Kalaigaon. Madhuram Deka will contest polls from Kalaigaon.

Before, returning to Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath will address the last meeting of the day at 3 pm in Rangiya where Bhabesh Kalita will be contesting for the assembly seats.

Polls for these constituencies will be held on April 1.