Assam Assembly Polls: Voting for 2nd Phase Begins

The voting for second phase of Assam Assembly polls began in 39 constituencies on Thursday from 7 AM. A total of 345 candidates are in fray for the second phase of polls.

The fate of four ministers and the deputy speaker of the Assam assembly will be sealed in Phase-2 polls. Prominent faces from the BJP include ministers Parimal Suklabaidya from Dholai, Bhabesh Kalita from Rangiya, Pijush Hazarika from Jagiroad, Deputy Speaker Aminul Haque Laskar from Sonai, Sum Ronghang from Diphu, Rihon Daimary from Udalguri, Rajya Sabha MP Biswajit Daimary from Panery, former Congress minister Siddeque Ahmed from Karimganj South, sitting MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha from Karimganj North, sitting AIUDF MLAs Suzamuddin Laskar from Katlicherra and Nizamuddin Choudhury form Algapur. AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal’s brother Sirajuddin Ajmal, a former MP and MLA, is contesting from Jamunamukh, former Congress spokesperson Durga Das Boro is contesting as a BPF candidate from Kalaigaon, former Deputy Speaker Dilip Kumar Paul, who resigned from the BJP after being denied a ticket, is contesting as an Independent from Silchar, and former Congress minister Gautam Roy is contesting on a BJP ticket from Katigora.

A total of 73,44,631 electors are eligible to vote in phase-2. Of these, 37,34,537 are males while 36,09,959 are females and 135 are transgender.

The Election Commission has set up 10,592 polling stations for the second phase elections. While voters are required to wear masks, maintain social distancing, use hand gloves and sanitizer during vote casting. Thermal scanning of all persons will be carried out before allowing them to enter inside the EVM room.