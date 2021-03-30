Assam Assembly Polls: Women Voters in Majority in Gauhati West

The Gauhati West constituency is a unique seat in the Assam Assembly elections where the polling will take place on April 6 in the third phase. The constituency has more woman voters than the male counterpart.

The assembly constituency of West Gauhati has a total of 2,92,131 voters out of which 1,44.645 are male while 1,47,486 are female voters.

The constituency has become a matter of prestige for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) alliance as the top leaders of Assam are campaigning on this seat. Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) has fielded a male candidate while Congress has fielded a woman candidate in this seat.

In the 2016 polls, AGP‘s Ramendra Narayan Kalita defeated Congress candidate Dr Jury Sharma Bordoloi from the seat with a huge margin. This time Congress has fielded Mira Borthakur Goswami against Kalita.

Polling for the next two phases will be held on April 1 and April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.