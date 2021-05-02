Assam Poll Results 2021: CAA Rejected In Assam

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is no longer an issue in Assam and voters of Assam have completely rejected it.

The Congress and Mohajot have made it the main plank and hijacked the issue from the AJP-RD but voters of Assam are not all impressed.

It rejected both the Congress-led Mohajot and AJP-RD, as both ran an aggressive campaign keeping CAA as their central theme.

But voters of entire Assam, specially the more sensitive Upper Assam, there were virtually no impact as BJP swept Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Sibsagar and Golaghat districts.

It also signifies that people of Assam are tired with the infiltration issue and they want to move on with development and stability plank.