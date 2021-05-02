Assam Poll Results 2021: CAA Rejected In Assam

RegionalElection 2021Pratidin Exclusive
By Pratidin Bureau
CAA Impact: Northeast Universities & Colleges to Observe ‘Total Shutdown’ on Jan 22
Representational Image
229

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is no longer an issue in Assam and voters of Assam have completely rejected it.

The Congress and Mohajot have made it the main plank and hijacked the issue from the AJP-RD but voters of Assam are not all impressed.

It rejected both the Congress-led Mohajot and AJP-RD, as both ran an aggressive campaign keeping CAA as their central theme.

Related News

WB Polls: Mamata Likely To Be CM For Third Consecutive Time

BJP Will Retain Assam: CM Sonowal

Assam Poll Results 2021: Mahajot Receives Maha-Shock

Himanta Leading With Over 24,000 Votes In Jalukbari

But voters of entire Assam, specially the more sensitive Upper Assam, there were virtually no impact as BJP swept Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Sibsagar and Golaghat districts.

It also signifies that people of Assam are tired with the infiltration issue and they want to move on with development and stability plank.

You might also like
National

Mumbai To Receive Heavy Rainfall Today

National

India Floods: NDRF deploys over 90 teams, strategises new drills to fight COVID-19

Regional

Holi: Local holiday declared in Guwahati on March 10

Regional

More than 20 NE militants killed in Myanmar

Regional

Gauhati University student molested inside bus

Top Stories

Rana Safvi Receives Yamin Hazarika Award

Comments
Loading...