Assam Assembly: Session Adjourned Till 3 PM

The budget session of the Assam Assembly has been adjourned till 3 pm on Friday after a heated situation erupted over COVID-19 vaccination in the ongoing session.

Minister Pijush Hazarika alleged that Congress is doing politics on vaccines.

Health Minister Keshab Mahanta also expressed anger over Naoboicha MLA Bharat Narah saying that the later has misled the Assembly.

“A total of 45 people have been vaccinated in Assam which is 30 percent of the total population. The government has the target of providing vaccines to 2 crores 37 lakhs people. 14 lakh people have taken two doses which is 7 percent of the population,” said Keshab Mahanta.

He further stated that the state government has bought 43 crore vaccine doses and has been providing free vaccines to the people.

