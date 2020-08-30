Assam Assembly Session to Commence from Tomorrow

By Pratidin Bureau
The summer session of the Assam Assembly will commence from August 31 with COVID-19 protocols with only 50% attendees.

General Secretary of Assam Assembly Mrigendra Kumar Deka said that the party will decide who will represent the party during the assembly session and accordingly the MLAs will attend the assembly.

In case of ministers, Deka said that is there won’t be any questions of their department they will sit in their own chambers.

Deka further informed that officers will be allowed to sit only in 20 seats in the officers’ gallery while 30 seats will be allowed for journalists in the media gallery.

This time, the students’ and audience will not be allowed to attend the assembly due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, 28 ministers and MLAs have tested positive for COVID-19. On Sunday, MLA Rituparna Baruah and Naren Sonowal tested positive of the virus in the Rapid Antigen Test conducted in the Assembly ahead of the session.

