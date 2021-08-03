Assam Assembly To Be Adjourned For 30 Minutes During Lovlina’s Bout Tomorrow

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Lovlina Borgohain

The functioning of the Assam Assembly will be adjourned for half an hour on Wednesday from 11 AM to 11.30 am.

This has been revealed by Veteran Journalist from Assam Atanu Bhuyan in his twitter account on Tuesday.

The adjournment is because of the match that is scheduled tomorrow of Assam’s pride Lovlina Borgohain at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Earlier on July 30, Pugilist from Assam won her quarter finals of women’s boxing at the 69 kg weight category beating Chinese Taipei World Champion Chen Nien-chin by 4-1.

Lovlina is a two times World Boxing Champion bronze medalist and is the first women from Assam to represent India in the Olympics.

Her semi-final match is scheduled on Wednesday at 11 AM against Busenaz Sürmeneli of Turkey.

“When I began, I was not fearless. But when I gained confidence in my abilities I did not care about what people were saying and started performing better,” Lovlina had said at a virtual press conference after winning her quarter finals. 

