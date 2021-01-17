Assam: Atleast 3,528 Healthcare Workers Get Vaccine On First Day

As India began its COVID-19 vaccine rollout on Saturday, atleast 3,528 beneficiaries in Assam were inoculated in 65 session sites in 33 districts on the first day.

The number as confirmed by The Assam Tribune also added that the vaccine shots were given to mainly health workers.

As per earlier reports, in each of the session sites 100 healthcare workers were to be given the COVID-19 vaccine shots. During the first phase, 1,90,000 healthcare workers will be inoculated.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal launched the drive in Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh.

Meanwhile in Guwahati, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma kickstarted the immunization drive at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

In Guwahati, besides Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH), the vaccination drive was carried out at Sonapur District Hospital and Marwari Hospital, Athgaon.

According to a report from The Assam Tribune, three cases have had adverse effects after taking the COVID shots, one each from Tinsukia, Golaghat, and Bongaigaon. However, after a thorough symptomatic treatment were released.

