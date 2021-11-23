Assam: ATTSA And ACMS Protest Over Non Payment Of Wages In Dibrugarh

Meanwhile, both ATTSA and ACMS have said that a joint memorandum had been submitted to the Chief Minister of Assam, Dr, Himanta Biswa Sarma regarding the issue.

The Assam Tea Tribes Students’ Association (ATTSA) and Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha (ACMS) protested in front of the office of deputy commissioner of Dibrugarh on Tuesday. The protests were against the management of Madarkhat Tea Estate over non-payment of worker wages.

Holding placards and banners, the tea body members demanded the release of wages in front of Dibrugarh DC’s office. They alleged that the tea garden workers had not received their wages for the last two months, saying that they were having trouble running their families.

The general secretary of ATTSA Dibrugarh, Mr. Lakhindra Kurmi said, “For past two months the employees and workers of the Madarkhat tea estate have not received their wages and ration. Despite several pleas, the Dibrugarh district administration failed to address the issue”.

Adding to it, Nabin Keot, Branch Secretary of ACMS Dibrugarh said, “For several months the workers of the tea garden are deprived of medical facilities, ration and wages. They are also deprived of PF, bonus and gratuity. Within 15 days, the problem should be sorted out and if district administration fails to solve the matter, then a massive agitation will be launched in association with 60 tea gardens”.

Meanwhile, both ATTSA and ACMS have said that a joint memorandum had been submitted to the Chief Minister of Assam, Dr, Himanta Biswa Sarma regarding the issue.

