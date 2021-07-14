Assam: Atul Bora Meets With AASU At Khanapara

Agriculture Minister of Assam Atul Bora met with the All Assam Student Union at the Assam Accord Implementation Office in Khanapara on Wednesday.

The meeting was held between the Divisional Authority and the AASU in the presence of AGP leader, Atul Bora.

As per sources, the list of 480 bullet victims from during the Assam Movement 1985 has been handed over to Minister Atul Bora.

The list also includes 56 victims, who have been severely tortured during the Assam Movement.

The AASU called for the implementation of every provision of the Assam Accord to the victims of Assam Movement.

The student organization further urged for providing all the victims and their family with government facilities.

AGP leader Atul Bora had promised a day for the implementation of the accord.