Assam: Autistic Minor Girl Allegedly Raped By 43-Year-Old Man

Yet another heinous case of rape was reported in Assam.

On Saturday, a 43-year old man was arrested for allegedly raping a 17-year old autistic minor girl in Karimganj district.

The man, a resident of Badarpur, was arrested after the victim’s family lodged a complaint.

He has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012 besides other relevant Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections.

As per a report, the accused was known to the victim’s family and often visited them.

“Though our girl is 17-years-old, her brain is still like a 5-year-old child. She is autistic and we treat her like a little kid. The accused is known to our family and he used to visit our home often. We never realised that he can try to force himself on our little girl one day. We want strict action against him,” one of the family members said.