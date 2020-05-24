Top StoriesHealthNationalPratidin Exclusive

Assam awaits chaos with air passengers

By Pratidin Bureau
45

The following are the highlights of the Press Conference of Assam Health Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.

  • Assam can handle 5000 patients at  a time
  • 1000 Beds ready
  • 2000 Govt. doctors available
  • 210  Pvt. docs volunteered
  • 129  doc offered Hospital duty
  • Rest telemedicine
  • 32 flights arriving in Guwahati Monday
  • 1000 hotel rooms available
  • Quarantine not possible in hotels
  • Passengers shall have to live in college and schools
  • 24 hours will be taken for screening of all  passengers
  • Passengers have to face constraints
  • Hotel rooms once over have to go to schools and colleges
You might also like
Regional

Flood in Hailakandi has affected more than 58 thousand, says DDMA report

Entertainment

NGO sues Netflix, Amazon Prime others for obscene content

Regional

How I was molested by jatin: Nisha Bora

Regional

AASU, artists’ fraternity to organise ‘Ranasinga’ tomorrow

Regional

Policeman accused of raping 12-yo arrested

Regional

APSC Once Again Marred By Controversy

Comments
Loading...