Assam awaits chaos with air passengers

The following are the highlights of the Press Conference of Assam Health Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Assam can handle 5000 patients at a time

1000 Beds ready

2000 Govt. doctors available

210 Pvt. docs volunteered

129 doc offered Hospital duty

Rest telemedicine

32 flights arriving in Guwahati Monday

1000 hotel rooms available

Quarantine not possible in hotels

Passengers shall have to live in college and schools

24 hours will be taken for screening of all passengers

Passengers have to face constraints

Hotel rooms once over have to go to schools and colleges