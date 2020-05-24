Assam awaits chaos with air passengers

The following are the highlights of the Press Conference of Assam Health Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.
- Assam can handle 5000 patients at a time
- 1000 Beds ready
- 2000 Govt. doctors available
- 210 Pvt. docs volunteered
- 129 doc offered Hospital duty
- Rest telemedicine
- 32 flights arriving in Guwahati Monday
- 1000 hotel rooms available
- Quarantine not possible in hotels
- Passengers shall have to live in college and schools
- 24 hours will be taken for screening of all passengers
- Passengers have to face constraints
- Hotel rooms once over have to go to schools and colleges