Assam awaits nervously onset of COVID-19

Assam nervously awaits the onset

No coronavirus case in Assam

All media reported cases are false

Poor surveillance system in Airport

GMCH ready to handle Coronavirus

Students return home, airfare zooms

Assam is awaiting nervously the onset of Coronavirus amidst some false scare knowing fully well that its public health care system is gouging to be stretched to the limit.

So far there has been no case of coronavirus anywhere in Assam but the Government seems to be not on their toes. Till last night Guwahati Airport has weak Corona scanning apparatus for the incoming flier. In fact, our correspondent only found two flex board and no team to check the passengers.

Meanwhile, all the false alarms coming from various interior places of the state have turned out to be common flue although for precautionary measures they have been kept in mandatory isolation for 14 days.

Though not a single coronavirus-affected person has been detected in Assam, the State has been affected by the threat of the dreaded virus as the launching of a number of major development schemes had to be postponed, said Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

However, at the same time, he said that there is no reason to panic as adequate precautionary steps have been taken by the government to stop the spread of the disease.

Talking to media, the Chief Minister pointed out that the economy of the entire world has been affected because of the coronavirus outbreak and in the global scenario, Assam is also facing problems. He said the government was set to launch a number of development schemes before March 31.

But due to the threat of coronavirus outbreak, the launching of these schemes had to be postponed as “we are forced to restrict mass gatherings to stop the spread of the disease.”

To prevent the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the State, the Assam government on Sunday declared that all schools, colleges, universities, gymnasiums, swimming pools and cinema halls will remain closed till March 29.

During this period, except the CBSE and other Board examinations, all other examinations will stay postponed.

Meanwhile, tourist footfall in the State has dropped by 80 per cent. The hospitality sector has been hit hard and all are keeping the finger crossed for a scary future.