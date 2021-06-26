Assam Badminton Association Donated 1 Lakh To CM Relief Fund

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam Badminton Association
Assam Badminton Association donated to CM Relief Fund on Saturday.

The Association today handed over a cheque of Rs one lakh to Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma towards Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

The Badminton Association donated the amount to extend their support to fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

As per sources, delegation of Assam Badminton Association (ABA), led by its working president Tuliram Ronghang, met the Chief Minister and handed over the cheque of Rs one Lakh.

