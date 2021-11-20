Assam bags 3 awards from National Fisheries Development Board

The Assam Fisheries Department has bagged three awards from the National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB), Hyderabad.

Anup Kumar Sarmah awarded the best farmer in the hilly and North Eastern state. The award carries a certificate, cash of Rs. 2lakhs, a shawl and a memento.

Kalong-Kapili Cooperative Society Limited, Kamrup (Metro) has been adjudged the Best Fisheries Cooperative Society. The award carries a certificate, financial incentive of Rs.2 lakh, a shawl and a memento.

Bongaigaon district has been awarded the Best Hilly and North Eastern District. The award carries a certificate, financial incentive of Rs.3 lakh, a shawl and a memento.

The awards will be presented at a function to be held at the Convention Centre, Odisha Secretariat, Bhubaneswar on Sunday (November 21) coinciding with the World Fisheries Day. Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Parshottam Rupala, Ministers of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Dr.L.Murugan and Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Balyan, Secretary, Fisheries, Jatindra Nath Swain and other dignitaries will attend the award giving ceremony.

Meanwhile, Assam Minister for Fisheries, Environment and Forest and Excise, Parimal Suklabaidya congratulated the winners and the Fisheries officials of Bongaigaon district for bagging the prestigious awards.

ALSO READ: Assam Police Ranks 3rd in Country in Smart Policing Index