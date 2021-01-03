Assam: Baijayant Jay Panda Arrives Ahead of Assembly Polls

By Pratidin Bureau
Baijayant Panda
The newly appointed in-charge (Prabhari) of Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Assam unit, Baijayant Jay Panda arrived in Guwahati on Sunday to participate in various party related-activities.

Panda would be extending his stay in the state to lead the BJP mission of getting 100+ seats in the upcoming Assam Assembly polls.

On Sunday evening at 5 pm, Panda would be present at a meeting at Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal’s residence.

Following which on January 4, he would be participating in party meetings in Sonari, Charaideu, and Sivasagar.

On January 7, he will address in meetings to be held in Guwahati, South Kamrup, and Rangiya.

The BJP leader will also visit Upper Assam accompanied by Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. BJP President Ranjit Das will also address the party meetings alongside them.

