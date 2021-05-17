Assam: Ban On Inter-District Movement From Friday

In an attempt to check the spread of coronavirus in the state, the Assam government has decided to ban inter-district movement from Friday.

Assam chief minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed that a notification regarding the ban has already been published.

Assam Director-General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta also informed that the details of the ban will be notified shortly.

The government stressed that an inter-district travel ban is essential as citizens from districts with high positivity rate keep traveling frequently to the districts with lesser positivity rate. Such movement will trigger increase the cases. Therefore a decision has been taken to to implement the inter-district travel ban for atleast two weeks.

As of Sunday evening, Assam has 43,377 active Covid cases in the state with a positivity rate of 8.51 per cent. Kamrup Metro reported 1197 cases. The state so far has registered 2, 179.

Meanwhile, to contain the virus, a 12 noon to 5 am curfew has been imposed across all districts in the state. From 11 am onwards, the government has directed the complete closure of shops and commercial establishments. The government has also urged citizens to adhere to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the government in order to keep the spread of the virus at bay.

The complete notification will be updated shortly…