Assam: Banned Chemicals Used In Tea Production Of Nalani, Daisajan Tea Estates

The officials of Tea Board of India made a sudden visit at 10 PM in night at Panitola, Nalani and Daisajan T.E. and have found a stock of banned chemicals in the stores of Daisajan and Nalani in Assam.

In Panitola, Tea Board officials collected tea samples and debarred this garden to sell any teas till the results come. It was learnt that this has been done under the guidance of Company’s visiting Agent, G.J. Ambooken and the consultant S K Pathak.

It was reported that though this chemical was banned by the Tea Board, a few gardens are still using these toxic compounds like Monocrotophos by putting it in container of other approved chemicals like Quinolphos just to mislead the Board officials and hide it from public’s eye.

This chemical was used to control Helupeltis and other pests which made lot of damage this year specially in Upper Assam belt. These producers are playing with human life with sole aim to make profit.