Assam: BCPL Chief Manager Succumbs To COVID

By Pratidin Bureau


Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL) chief manager Manab Jyoti Dowerah succumbed to coronavirus infection at Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) on Wednesday.

Survived by his wife and two children, the 45 year old deceased hailed from  Jorhat and passed away in Dibrugarh at 11.30 am.

Manab Jyoti Dowerah
As per reports, Dowerah suffered from diabetes and other health related ailments.

Dowerah travelled to Guwahati recently along with his family. All of them have tested positive for the ailment.

Dowerah was under home isolation but after deteriorating health was admitted to AMCH a few days back.

BCPL officials condoled his death.

