Assam becomes least COVID-19 affected major State

Assam today become the least COVID-19 affected State among all the major Indian States after Chhattisgarh surpassed Assam in positive cases of COVID-19 with 36 cases as of Sunday. As of now, there are only a few smaller NE States and UTs below Assam in case of total positives COVID-19 cases.

According to experts, the credit for this development went to the people of Assam and all the front line workers.

It may be mentioned here that Guwahati’s first COVID-19 patient Manish Tibrewal has been discharged from Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) after testing COVID-19 negative. Apart from him, four more patients were discharged from Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital (MMCH) in presence of Minister Sarma. The discharged patients are Mohammad Mafizuddin, Jamila Khatun, Ashraf Ali and Mohammad Shahrukh.

Out of total 34 patients in Assam, so far 17 have been discharged and one died on April 10. As of filing this report, there are 16 active COVID-19 cases in Assam.