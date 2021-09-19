Assam On Verge Of Becoming Another Kashmir: CM Sarma

In an unusual statement, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Assam is on the verge of becoming another Kashmir and sought the help of RSS to save the Hindus from “aggression” by a particular community (hinting at Muslims) who have been living in remote areas of the state.

On Saturday, CM Sarma landed at Silchar airport for a two-day visit to Barak Valley. He headed straight to the RSS Cachar district organizational headquarters, Keshav Niketan in Silchar.

During his meeting with key organizational people of the RSS, CM Sarma said, “Assam is going to become another Kashmir. Satras are in great danger because of aggression by a section of people. At the same time, the Hindus living in the tea belt and far-flung border areas of the state are also on the verge of extinction because of massive aggression.”

“I urge upon the RSS karyakartas to go to the areas and consolidate Hindus to save the institutions from the danger. You can do it because you have a grassroot-level organization and strong bond with common people in remote areas. I request the Sangh to help the government in this direction,” he urged.

“It’s true that there are some people in the state who are staunch opponents of CAA and NRC. However, things have begun changing. We are trying to make them understand that the CAA and NRC are not against the interest of Assam and Assamese people. Members from the intelligentsia, who met me recently, conveyed the massage to me that Bengali Hindus are never a threat to the Assamese community. People of Assam now understand the reality,” he further said.