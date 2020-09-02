Assam: Best Performing Schools To Be Awarded

The Governor of Assam will be conferring awards to the best performing schools for felicitation on the occasion of Teachers’ Day on September 5, an official statement of the Assam Secondary Education Department said.

The ten schools to be conferred with the award are:

1. Borhola Higher Secondary School, Jorhat

2. Sivasagar Government Higher Secondary and Middle Primary School, Sivasagar

3. Pranabana NDA Vidya Mandir, Cachar

4. Khandajan Model High School, Darrang

5. Paschim Chamata high School, Nalbari

6. Hindi English High School, Tinsukia

7. Guwahati Refinery High School, Noonmati, Kamrup (M)

8. Hilapakri High Madrassa, Howly, Barpeta

9. Adarsha Vidyalaya, Dokuchi, Chamaria, Kamrup (R)

10. Adarsha Vidyalaya, Rangapather, Charaideo