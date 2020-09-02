Top StoriesRegional

Assam: Best Performing Schools To Be Awarded

By Pratidin Bureau
157

The Governor of Assam will be conferring awards to the best performing schools for felicitation on the occasion of Teachers’ Day on September 5, an official statement of the Assam Secondary Education Department said.

The ten schools to be conferred with the award are:

1. Borhola Higher Secondary School, Jorhat

Related News

News Breakfast @6

Assam Records 3555 New COVID Cases

Global Innovation Index: India Ranks 48th

Assam: 8 More Succumb To COVID

2. Sivasagar Government Higher Secondary and Middle Primary School, Sivasagar

3. Pranabana NDA Vidya Mandir, Cachar

4. Khandajan Model High School, Darrang

5. Paschim Chamata high School, Nalbari

6. Hindi English High School, Tinsukia

7. Guwahati Refinery High School, Noonmati, Kamrup (M)

8. Hilapakri High Madrassa, Howly, Barpeta

9. Adarsha Vidyalaya, Dokuchi, Chamaria, Kamrup (R)

10. Adarsha Vidyalaya, Rangapather, Charaideo

You might also like
National

Centre appoints Arnab Goswami as NMML Society’s member

World

US withdraws Iran attack plan

Regional

Arms recovered in Manipur missing arms case

Regional

IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall in Assam & Meghalaya

Top Stories

Parag Kumar Das Memorial Online Essay Competition

Regional

Calling bandh is illegal: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Comments
Loading...