Assam: Notorious Criminal Biman Bora Injured In Police Firing

By Pratidin Bureau on October 6, 2021

Another dreaded criminal has been injured during retaliatory police firing in the wee hours of Wednesday at Chabua in Dibrugarh district. With this, the police encounters have spiked to 42.

The fugitive identified as Bimal Bora has been accused in the Gunjan Sharma kidnapping case shot at the team of police personnel and was injured in retaliation. Bora has been admitted to Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh for further treatment.

Besides, a 7.6mm pistol and four live rounds have been recovered from the site of the incident.

Bora has been accused of several other cases involving extortion, robbery, and car lifting.

Notably, in December 2013, 14-year-old Gunjan Sharma, daughter of a businessman was abducted by Bora at Nazira in Sivasagar district along with 19 other children using a school van. Bora had freed the other students but had kept Gunjan as a hostage.  She was released a day later along the Assam Nagaland border.

