Assam Bio-Refinery & PNB Ink Pact To Provide Loans To Bamboo Farmers

AssamBusinessTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Assam
Source: Twitter/HimantaBiswaSarma

Assam Bio-Refinery Private Limited and Punjab National Bank on Saturday sealed a deal that will provide loans to bamboo farmers and the cultivated bamboo will be purchased by the joint venture company to produce bio-ethanol.

Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma also joined the MoU signing ceremony and presented sanction letters to the beneficiaries.

Dr. Sarma said, “Presented sanction letters to beneficiaries as a mark of their entitlements to loans in presence of CEO, BTR Sri @PramodBoroBTR & MDs of Assam Bio-Refinery and PNB. This step will go a long way in making #Assam self-reliant in terms of eco-friendly fuel production”.

Notably, ABRPL is India’s first Bio Refinery to produce Bio Ethanol from Bio Mass of Bamboo in Assam

