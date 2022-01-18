NationalTop Stories

Assam Bio-Refinery’s 260 MT Digestor Package Sails Off From Kolkata To Silghat

By Pratidin Bureau
Screengrab From Video On Twitter, Courtesy SK Barua

The Managing Director (MD) of Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL), SK Barua said that the first digestor package weighing 260 Metric Tonnes of Assam Bio-Refinery sailed off from Kolkata to Silghat in Assam on Monday.

Notably, this is the first cargo transported since the dredging works at critical junctures of the river were initiated by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had informed earlier.

Sharing a video of the cargo ship, the NRL MD tweeted, “The first Digestor package of 260 MT of Assam Bio Refinery has sailed off today from Kolkata to Silghat Assam. This will open up the Brahmaputra riverway for Cargo transportation. @PetroleumMin @CMOfficeAssam @shipmin_india”.

It’s worth mentioning that in order to provide a springboard for the region to act as a catalyst in India’s economic rebound, there have been efforts to build waterways of the region and connect it to major ports in the Bay of Bengal.

Union Minister Sonowal also shared the tweet, writing, “Wheels of prosperity via waterways, set in motion. Wonderful news for the #NorthEast as cargo movement via NWs gets boosted”.

Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma also tweeted to express his jubilation at development. He wrote, “Indeed a positive news . Very happy”.

