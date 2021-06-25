Assam: Biswanath District Declared as Covid Hotspot

Assam’s Biswanath District has been announced as a Covid Hotspot on Friday.

As per sources, the announcement was made by the District Administration.

Due to the increase in Covid 19 positive cases recently in the district, the administration has announced Biswanath as a Covid Hotspot.

The hotspot areas of the district are reportedly Balichang, Monabari Bongali Bosti, Brahmajan Tea Garden and Dipora Dongi Village.

As per the latest Covid 19 updates in the state, Assam reported 2,781 new cases of coronavirus, pushing the active tally to 29,667. The positivity rate has surged to 2.24 from 1.64 per cent.

Further, 34 Covid-related deaths were reported on Thursday, while, 3,604 patients have recuperated from the deadly virus.