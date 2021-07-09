Assam: Biswanath Issues New Covid-19 SOP

The Biswanath District administration has issued a new covid-19 Standard Operation Procedure notice on Friday.

All shops and marketplace to shut down at by 12 pm in the district, announced the district administration of Biswanath.

The night curfew will be strictly monitored by the Biswanath Police.

Those vegetable vendors who have the permission from the Farmer Department can sell vegetables till12 pm, stated the new SOP.

The vendors will be allowed to sell vegetable door to door till 12 pm of the day.

The district administration further announced that all private workplaces will stay close till further notice.

Earlier, the govt declared Biswanath district as a containment zone and implemented complete lockdown in the state due to the increase in the number of Covid cases.