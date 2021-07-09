Assam: Biswanath Issues New Covid-19 SOP

By Pratidin Bureau on July 9, 2021

The Biswanath District administration has issued a new covid-19 Standard Operation Procedure notice on Friday.

All shops and marketplace to shut down at by 12 pm in the district, announced the district administration of Biswanath.

The night curfew will be strictly monitored by the Biswanath Police.

Those vegetable vendors who have the permission from the Farmer Department can sell vegetables till12 pm, stated the new SOP.

The vendors will be allowed to sell vegetable door to door till 12 pm of the day.

The district administration further announced that all private workplaces will stay close till further notice.

Earlier, the govt declared Biswanath district as a containment zone and implemented complete lockdown in the state due to the increase in the number of Covid cases.

Also Read: Spicejet To Launch 42 New Flights Between July 10 & 30
AssamBiswanathcovid sop
Related Posts

What is ‘Kappa’ Variant And How Severe Is It?

Assam Cricket Association Donates 1 Lakh To Prakash Bhagat

Assam Do Not Compromise With Its Geographical Integrity: Jishnu Barua

AMA Donates Rs.50,000 To CM Relief Fund

Assam: Govt Establishes Office of Geology And Mining At 15 Districts

“Undue Delay In Arrest Of GU IDOL Scam Culprits”: GUTA

Assam :1 Minor Dies By Electric Shock at Mankachar