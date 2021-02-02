Top StoriesNationalRegional

Assam: BJP Appoints Narendra Singh Tomar As Poll In-Charge

By Pratidin Bureau
The Union Minister for Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, Drinking Water & Sanitation and Urban Development, Shri Narendra Singh Tomar addressing at the launch of the Swachh Sarvekshan (Gramin)- 2017, in New Delhi on August 08, 2017.
36

Ahead of the assembly elections in Assam and other states and union territories, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday announced the state in-charges for overseeing the polls.

As per orders by the BJP national president JP Nadda, in Assam, Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Minister of Rural Development and Minister of Food Processing Industries Narendra Singh Tomar has been appointed as the state election in-charge, while, Union Minister of Development of North Eastern Region and Minister of State for Prime Minister’s Office; Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space Dr. Jitendra Singh has been appointed as the co in-charge.

In Tamil Nadu, Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy has been appointed the election in-charge, while, Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways General Vijay Kumar Singh is the co in-charge.

In Kerala, Union Minister of Coal, Parliamentary Affairs and Mines Prahlad Joshi has been inducted as the in-charge, and Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka C. N. Ashwath Narayan as the co in-charge.

In Puducherry, Union Minister of State in Ministry of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation and Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal has been appointed the union territory’s election in-charge, while, Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Chandra Shekhar has been appointed co in- charge.

