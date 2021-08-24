Assam: BJP Leader Commits Suicide Due To Financial Crisis

The dark side of Covid-19 lockdown in the state has taken life of another citizen. This time it’s a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from North Lakhimpur who committed suicide on Tuesday.

The deceased had been identified as Mithuranjan Das of Laluk in Lakhimpur who was very close to Sarbananda Sonowal and many other BJP leaders and Ministers in Assam.

Mithuranjan Das, who took this extreme decision to end his own life, left a three page suicide note. He described about how debt had forced him to commit suicide.

As per sources, Mithuranjan Das along with another fellow BJP leader supplied food at the Covid Care Centre at Laluk College with money on interest.

In return of this, Mithuranjan Das and his fellow BJP Leader was supposed to receive an amount of Rs. 17 lakh from the government. Mithuranjan also described in his suicide note how he did not receive any payment for all the works that he had done.

After a very hard financial condition of the deceased and Senior BJP leader and serious mental pressure, Mithuranjan Das took the decision to end his life this morning inside his room.

Meanwhile, the Laluk Police reached the residence of the deceased BJP leader and took some information related to the case. The body has been sent for post-mortem.