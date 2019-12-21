Assam: BJP legislature party meeting underway

A meeting of the BJP Legislature Party is currently underway in Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal’s official residence in Guwahati following widespread protest against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

According to sources, the BJP MLAs are likely to discuss the current prevailing situation in the State as continuous protests against the act are underway across the State. Following the BJP Legislature Party meeting, the Assam cabinet meeting is scheduled to take place.

Earlier on Friday CM Sarbananda Sonowal cleared his stand on the act and said that only a few foreigners will get citizenship under the act. He also appealed to the people of the State to maintain peace.