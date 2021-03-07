Top StoriesElection 2021Regional

Assam: BJP Minister Joins Congress After Being Denied Ticket

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam hills area development development minister, Sum Ronghang, has quit the BJP party and joined Congress on Sunday after being denied a ticket from Diphu.

Instead of Ronghang, the BJP had fielded Bidya Sing Engleng for the Diphu constituency.

Ronghang said joining the Congress party was a “sudden decision”.

“I have taken this sudden decision. I have never thought that I would be deprived of party ticket. This has been done because of some people,” said Ronghang.

Further, he said that if Congress gives him a ticket for Diphu, he would definitely win it.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Ripun Bora welcomed Ronghang to the party and said that “he has taken a right decision”. He claimed that Ronghang joining the Congress would strengthen the party in Karbi Anglong district.

