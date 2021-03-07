Assam: BJP Minister Joins Congress After Being Denied Ticket

Assam hills area development development minister, Sum Ronghang, has quit the BJP party and joined Congress on Sunday after being denied a ticket from Diphu.

Instead of Ronghang, the BJP had fielded Bidya Sing Engleng for the Diphu constituency.

Ronghang said joining the Congress party was a “sudden decision”.

“I have taken this sudden decision. I have never thought that I would be deprived of party ticket. This has been done because of some people,” said Ronghang.

Further, he said that if Congress gives him a ticket for Diphu, he would definitely win it.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Ripun Bora welcomed Ronghang to the party and said that “he has taken a right decision”. He claimed that Ronghang joining the Congress would strengthen the party in Karbi Anglong district.