Assam BJP MLAs To Participate in a 3-Day Training Programme in Mumbai

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs from Assam will participate in a three-day long training programme from November 12 in Mumbai. The training will focus on the principles of the party and the schemes by the Centre.

The MLAs will participate in the training programme at Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini (RMP) in Mumbai.

Assam State BJP President Bhabesh Kalita while speaking to reporters said, “As key spokespersons, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP’s National President JP Nadda, National General Secretary BL Santhosh, NEDA (North-East Democratic Alliance) convenor, chief minister of Assam Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma will participate in the training programme and all key spokespersons will train the BJP MLAs.”

Other than the MLAs from Assam, other MLAs from across the country from the saffron party will participate in the training programme. More than 1400 MLAs are expected to join the programme at RMP.

“Basically, in this training programme, the development related works of BJP government, party ideas and using the fund of central government to be discuss and to be train the MLAs. All MLAs participation is must as directed by the party. We are also going to participate the training programme,” Kalita added.

The RMP was initiated as a unique leadership development academy with an aim to nurture, impart training and capacity building of elected representatives, social workers, as well as people running institutions, organizations, and start-ups. RMP has also been active in conceiving and executing research projects concerning socially pertinent issues including those of the backward classes and rural communities.

Additionally, RMP also focuses on undertaking public awakening activities. RMP is one of the unique institutions in the entire South Asia and South East Asia having a special consultative status provided by the United Nations Economic and Social Council.

